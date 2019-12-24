|
Sylvain, Robert V.
Sept. 29, 1938 - Dec. 15, 2019
Robert V. Sylvain, 81, of Sarasota, passed away December 15, 2019, after he bravely fought Parkinson's disease for 11 years. He was born in New Britain, CT on September 29, 1938, and grew up in Sarasota. He graduated from Sarasota High School and attended Florida State University. After joining the Army, he returned to Sarasota to follow in his father's footsteps as a cosmetologist and owned Val's & Co. for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda and his children, Kim (Brian), Cindy (David), Greg, Shawn, and Tracee (Curtis). His sister Claudette (Larry) and brother Richard. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Val and Emily Sylvain and his sister Betty Flynn.
A private service was held at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we encourage you to make a donation to the parkinsonsneurochallenge.org in honor of Bob.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019