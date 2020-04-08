Home

Robert VanLede


1929 - 2020
Robert VanLede Obituary
Van Lede, Robert
Jan 17, 1929 - Apr 6, 2020
Robert Christopher van Lede died peacefully in his sleep at home at the age of 91 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sheila (Seery) van Lede. Bob was born in Paris in 1929 and, as a child, grew up in occupied France. He came to the United States as a teenager and attended Culver Military Academy. He then went on to attend La Salle College in Philadelphia as a business major where he met Sheila, while she was attending a local nursing school. Upon graduation, Bob was required to serve in the French Army. So, he and Sheila went to France to be married in 1953 and he served for a year. After the Army, Bob joined his father in his import-export business. After living in France, and for a short time in New York City, Bob and Sheila moved to New Rochelle, NY, where they raised their four children. In 1968, the family moved to Siesta Key, Sarasota, FL where they lived for about twenty years. During this time, Bob and Sheila joined the Field Club in Sarasota which became their second 'home'. They were very involved in tennis and boating activities and made many friends. Bob served as Commodore of the Club and still holds the distinction of having served two terms. Bob played tennis until he was 88 and continued to ride his bicycle to the Club to watch his friends play three times a week. Then there was the requisite martini afterwards with the boys. In 1990, Bob and Sheila moved to the Landings in Sarasota where they hosted large family gatherings for all the holidays. Bob and Sheila travelled throughout Europe but also travelled back to France every year to visit friends. Bob is survived by his four children, Chantal, Lorraine (John), Susan, and Christopher (Rhonda). And he was so proud of his ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at some point in the future when we can all get together.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
