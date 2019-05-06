Home

Oct 7, 1927 - Apr 24, 2019
Robert W. Brooks, 91 of Venice, FL, passed away in the comfort of his home at Venetian Gardens with his family and Tidewell Hospice. Robert was born in Rahway, NJ to William Brooks and Rose Molnar. He had one sister Gladys Lange. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Eva and were married for 68 years. He has 3 children – Gail Chibbaro (husband Ronald), Robert Brooks (late wife Yvonne Brooks) and Connie McCracken. He has 7 grandchildren – Craig, Drew, Corinne, Ashley, Heather, Julia and Kyle. He also was a great grandfather. Robert was a proud Veteran of World War II (ARMY) and the Reserves. He later joined the Edison Police Department, Edison, NJ and later retired. Robert was a 32nd Degree Mason and part of the Scottish Right. He has lived in Florida for 29 years. During his last few weeks, Robert was surrounded with the love and support of his family, Venetian Gardens staff, Tidewell Hospice and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota. Robert will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery, at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers: donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2019
