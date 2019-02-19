|
|
DeCook, Robert W.
Feb 13, 1942 - Feb 12, 2019
Robert W. DeCook (Bob) 77, Venice, FL, passed away February 13, 2019. He was born February 13, 1942 in Oskaloosa, IA. Bob received a BA from Grinnell College, and a JD from the University of Iowa. He served in the Army Reserve from 1967-1975. On August 13, 1966 he married Marilee McAllister in Burlington, IA.
The funeral service will be Sunday, March 3rd, Venice Presbyterian Church at 1:30 pm. The National Cremation Society will direct funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285. More memories are at www.nationalcremation.com. Also condolences may be left there.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019