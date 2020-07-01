Wittine, Robert W.
Apr 22, 1937 - Jun 24, 2020
Robert William Wittine (Bob), 83, of Sarasota, FL passed away at home surrounded in love by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born in Queens, NY to John and Aili Wittine and grew up in New Hyde Park, NY. He served in the U. S. Army, and graduated from C. W. Post College (now LIU). He moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1972.
He leaves his wife of 32 years, Shirley, his children, Paul (Anne) and Susan (James) Retzke, his step-daughter Noelle (Anthony) Karcz, four grandchildren: Lauren Wittine, Jack Retzke, and Gregory and Kaylie Karcz, and his sister, Sandra (Sandie) Lindell and niece and nephew Carrie and Brett Lindell.
Bob was an avid sportsman, loving golf, fishing, football, and NASCAR. For over thirty years he was an active member and bowled and played softball with the Northeast Exchange Club in St. Petersburg, FL.
He and Shirley loved to travel and took many wonderful trips together. No sooner would he be home from one trip than he was planning and ready to leave on the next one. He loved chronicling the trips and leaves many thousands of pictures to be enjoyed by his family.
Bob will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. Memorial gifts can be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Salvation Army.
