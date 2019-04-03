|
Doll, Robert Wayne
Jan. 21, 1952 - Mar. 31, 2019
Robert Wayne Doll, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife Becky, son Jason, daughter Jennifer, brothers Stevan (Janet), Ronald (Marianne), James (Melissa), sisters Janet, Janice (Larry) Morand, Susan, and sister-in-law Lorraine Seger. A Celebration of Life Service will be held April 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Crossroads UMC Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads UMC Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019