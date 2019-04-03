Home

Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
For more information about
Robert Doll
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evart United Methodist Church
619 N. Cherry St.
Evart, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evart United Methodist Church
619 N. Cherry St.
Evart, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
4726 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL
Doll, Robert Wayne
Jan. 21, 1952 - Mar. 31, 2019
Robert Wayne Doll, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife Becky, son Jason, daughter Jennifer, brothers Stevan (Janet), Ronald (Marianne), James (Melissa), sisters Janet, Janice (Larry) Morand, Susan, and sister-in-law Lorraine Seger. A Celebration of Life Service will be held April 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Crossroads UMC Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads UMC Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
