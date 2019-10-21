|
|
Arsenault, Robert Wentworth
July 26, 1932 - Oct 19, 2019
Robert W. Arsenault, 87, of Venice, FL, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Venice. He was born on July 26, 1932, to Daniel J. and Reta F. Wentworth Arsenault in Yarmouth, ME, and came to Venice from Sandwich, MA in 1997. Bob was a proud Navy Veteran. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and spent time working for The Massachusetts Commission for the Blind. He was an active congregant of Laurel Congregational Church in Laurel, FL. In his spare time, Bob found interest in music and history, and was an avid gardener.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Venice; daughters Catherine Dolan (Kevin) of Lakeville, MA and Eleanor Arsenault of Venice; son Paul Arsenault of San Francisco, CA; sister Barbara Perry of Melrose, MA; grandchildren John and James Dolan; and two nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by a brother, Neal Arsenault.
Visitation will be held on October 24, 2019 from 11 am until 12 noon at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon with Rev. KC McKay officiating. Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 pm. To share a memory of Bob or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Laurel Congregational Church, 730 Laurel Rd E, Nokomis, FL 34275.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019