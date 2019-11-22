|
Westawski, Robert
Nov 4, 1961 - Nov 17, 2019
Robert "Bob" Westawski of Venice, FL passed away November 17, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving wife of 18 years and sister-in-law.
Born on November 4, 1961 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ruth (Reese) Westawski who both passed in October of 2016.
He was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School and D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, where he earned his Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Occupational Therapy. He was employed by Encompass home care in Sarasota and loved doing homecare in the Venice area and loved his co-workers.
Bob enjoyed countless trips to Disney with his wife. He enjoyed music and going to concerts. His most recent being John Mellencamp. He was a longtime fan of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He also loved the Hard Rock in Tampa. Bob was known for his quit wit and amazing sense of humor. Even during his illness, he was able to make someone laugh with his honest and hilarious observations about life. And even as he struggled through his pain, he was always concerned about those closest to him, wanting to make sure that they were okay. He was an amazing husband, brother-in-law, and friend to many.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, aunts and uncles.
Bob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Melanie (Bednar) of Venice, FL, his brother, Anthony Westawski Jr., Miners Mills, his sister and brother-in-law Susan and Robert Ryman, Wilkes-Barre; his sister-in-law, Melissa Bednar; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melanie would like to thank Dr. Scott Lunin from FL Cancer Specialist and Dr. Krista Toomre from Intercoastal for their care and compassion. She would also like to thank Sam, Nicole and Kat at FL Cancer for taking such great care of him and Lyndsey and Krista in ICU- 5EA for the care and compassion they gave to Bob during in his final days.
Funeral on Monday, February 25rd, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville, with Father Joseph Pisaneschi, officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass at 116 Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Following the mass, interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday, November 24th, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.
In lieu of flowers, Melanie requests that donations be made to the Hillside Farm Grief Camp in Dallas, PA or the Salvation Army Angel Tree or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019