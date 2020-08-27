Pallett, Sr, Robert WilliamSep 1, 1925 - Aug 23, 2020Robert William Pallett, Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital in Venice, Florida, after a brief illness. He was 94 years old. "Bob" was born on September 1, 1925 in Hackensack, NJ. He was the youngest son of Albert and Ruth Pallett.Bob attended High School in Hackensack, then joined the Army. Following his military service, Bob studied Industrial Engineering, graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1951. Bob worked in management in various electrical wire facilities in Delaware and New Jersey, then retired from the Federal Government in 1988.He is preceded in death by his wife, Annamarie (Duke) Pallett. They were married for 64 years. He is also preceded in death by his second born son, Steven K. Pallett. Bob is survived by his son, Robert Jr, his daughter, Susan Hines and his son James Pallett. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and "golf buddies."After residing in Ewing, Bordentown and Burlington Twp, NJ, Bob retired with his wife Annamarie to Osprey, FL in 1988. He enjoyed traveling and played golf three times a week until the age of 92. He is a past President of Board of Directors of Arbors Mobile Home Association in Osprey. Bob most recently resided at Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay, Venice, FL until his illness. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving man with a keen sense of humor.Donations may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital in memory of Robert & Annamarie Pallett.