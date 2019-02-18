|
|
Winslow, Robert
April 22, 1937 - Feb 13, 2019
Robert B. Winslow 81, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully on February 13, 2019, from complications related to COPD and Alzheimer's.
Bob grew up in Massachusetts, graduating from the Cambridge School in Boston before attending Boston University. A nurseryman by trade, he met the love of his life, Connee, during the summer of 1961, and they married 3 months later. Owner of Winslow Nurseries in Needham and Mashpee, Massachusetts, Bob relocated his family to Sarasota in the late 70s, before continuing south to Englewood, and establishing Island Horticultural Services in 1998. Bob spent his final years in Venice, Florida. He is remembered for his creative vision, hard- working nature, and his generous spirit. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, two children, Abigail Winslow Hanrahan of Greenwich, CT and Robert Winslow of New York City, and 2 grandchildren, Madalyn and Patrick.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, from 1-3pm, at Attitudes in Dance Studio, 674 Tamiami Trail South, Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019