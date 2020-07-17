Wytas, Robert

Sep 30, 1931 - Jun 23, 2020

Robert Earl Wytas passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on June 23, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on September 30, 1931, to Michael and Jennie (Josephiac) Wytas of Monson, MA. Bob graduated from Monson High School in 1939 and served in the US Air Force. He lived in Boston and worked for Sylvania Corp. as a draftsman for many years, followed by seven years on Roy Namur in the Marshall Islands, where he took up sailing, tennis, and Bridge. On his return to the US, he lived in Nashua, NH. In 1987,

Bob retired and moved to Sarasota along with his parents. He cared for them both, including several years caring for his mother at home as she suffered from Alzheimer's, until they passed away. Bob enjoyed a full and active life in Sarasota, pursuing his hobbies and volunteering for many social and cultural organizations. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Edward Wytas of Monson, MA, his sister, Dorothy Healy of Ballston Lake, NY, her husband William A. Healy, and his niece, Judith Greenawalt. He is survived by his sister, Carol Donasky (Jack) of Sun Lakes, AZ, his sister-in-law Jo Wytas of Monson, MA, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He will be interred in Bethany Cemetery in Monson on July 25 following a graveside service. Donations in his memory many be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research or Incarnation Catholic Church of Sarasota.



