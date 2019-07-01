Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Roberta C. Harper


1935 - 2019
Roberta C. Harper Obituary
Harper, Roberta C
June 18, 1935 - June 29, 2019
Roberta C Harper, 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed on, on June 29, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Elk's Lodge, 5680 Rosin Way, Sarasota, FL 34233 at 12:30 pm.
She is survived by her son, Michael S. Shorey and wife, B; daughter, Kim Shorey; grandson, Dominic and Lisa Ciampa; great grandchildren, Savannah, Desi, and JoJo; Trollops, Marilyn, Patti, Denise, Jeannie and their husbands; and all her nieces and nephews.
Roberta loved her Country, Veterans, life and all her dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Autism Center of Massachusetts, 25 Kingston Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 3, 2019
