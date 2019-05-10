Home

Roberta M. "Bobbie" Gause

Gause, Roberta M. "Bobbie"
Apr 5, 1938 - May 8, 2019
Bobbie was the beloved wife of the late Marvin Gause; loving mother and best friend to Cara (Dan) Bowman, Matthew and the late Martin Gause. Adored grandmother of Chris (Holly) Bowman, Dana (Jay) Getz and "Gigi" to her great grandchildren Avery, Ava and Daniel. She is survived by her brother Tony Martin and hid children as well as numerous friends near and far. Through her challenges, her resolve and passion for life were apparent. "Saint Bobbie" certainly made a difference in all the lives she touched. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019
