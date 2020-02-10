|
|
Reider, Roberta
Apr 29, 1938 - Feb 9, 2020
Roberta Reider of Edison passed away on February 9, 2020 at St Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Roberta was a devoted teacher at Washington School in Edison for 38 years leaving a lasting impression on her many students. After retirement she enjoyed spending the winter months in Sarasota Florida.
Roberta was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Reider of Highland Park, NJ. She is survived by her longtime companion Janet Pichette and her family; Donald Pichette, Paul and Christine Pichette, Jennifer Robicheau, and grandchildren Jessica and Jeff Lenahan, Danielle Pichette, Zachary Robicheau and "sister" Marie of CT. She also leaves cousins Susan, Scott, Judy and Anita. She will be missed by her friends at Stelton Seniors and The Red Hats.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020