1/1
Roberta Schaumleffel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schaumleffel, Roberta
Jul 31, 1944 - Nov 6, 2020
Roberta (Bobbi) Schaumleffel passed away November 6, 2020.
Born in Pekin, Illinois to Robert and Lois Ziebold, Bobbi married the love of her life, Louis Schaumleffel, 58 years ago. Bobbi and Lou built lasting friendships traveling the world before moving to Florida in 2004. Bobbi was a talented set designer who generously shared her talents with friends and family especially during Christmas. Bobbi enjoyed volunteering at the Ringling Museum serving as Chairman of Volunteer Services Advisory Council and sat on the Ringling Foundation Board.
Bobbi is survived by her loving husband Lou, brother John, beloved Kelsey and Madison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery Monday, November 23 at 12:30pm. Celebration of Life will be held at the Ringling Museum at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved