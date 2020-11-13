Schaumleffel, Roberta
Jul 31, 1944 - Nov 6, 2020
Roberta (Bobbi) Schaumleffel passed away November 6, 2020.
Born in Pekin, Illinois to Robert and Lois Ziebold, Bobbi married the love of her life, Louis Schaumleffel, 58 years ago. Bobbi and Lou built lasting friendships traveling the world before moving to Florida in 2004. Bobbi was a talented set designer who generously shared her talents with friends and family especially during Christmas. Bobbi enjoyed volunteering at the Ringling Museum serving as Chairman of Volunteer Services Advisory Council and sat on the Ringling Foundation Board.
Bobbi is survived by her loving husband Lou, brother John, beloved Kelsey and Madison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery Monday, November 23 at 12:30pm. Celebration of Life will be held at the Ringling Museum at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com