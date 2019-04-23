|
|
|
Pawich, Rodney Franklin
Oct 5,1951 - Apr 21, 2019
Rodney Franklin Pawich, 67, of North Port , FL, died on Apr 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM to 3:30PM on Apr 27, 2019, at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287. Services will be held at 4:00PM on Apr 27, 2019 at Suncoast Baptist Church, 410 Warrington Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, North Port Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
