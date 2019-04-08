|
Roberts, Rodney
June 12, 1939 - March 21, 2019
Rodney C. (Rod) Roberts, 79 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. Rod was born in Orleans, Vermont to the late Dwight and Isabelle Roberts. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1957 to 1962. He was a Radio Man serving duty with multiple commands such as the NAF LAJES, Azores, USS Hermitage, Washington D.C, and Operation Deep Freeze-Christchurch in New Zealand (Antarctica). Rod relocated from Connecticut to Sarasota in 1977. He was the owner/operator of Nay Air Conditioning from 1977 until he retired in 2002.
Rod spent many years as an integral part of the Manasota Track Club (MTC) in Sarasota. Beginning in the early 1980s and continuing for more than thirty years, he was a runner, a race volunteer, an officer of the Club and a Board member. His efforts are woven into the fabric of the MTC. He ran races ranging from 2 miles to marathons, directed races, and as the Treasurer, he kept the Club solvent in the lean years. Rod was a fixture, always present wherever and whenever he was needed, with a smile and a good word. He received the MTC's most prestigious award in 1992 and in 2015 was awarded a lifetime membership.
The one thing Rod always considered to be important was his time volunteering (as an MTC member) at the Florida Special Olympics. For years, he managed the running events timer at the local, district and, ultimately, at the state level. He recruited and oversaw his team of MTC volunteers who were responsible for lining up the special athletes on the track; starting, timing, and recording the race times, and, most importantly, giving hugs and compliments at the end of the race. Those were truly wonderful days.
In addition to running, Rod was a cyclist and enjoyed great adventures with his comrades in various beautiful places around the State of Florida. They rode the trails of the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve, around Lake Okeechobee and in the woods of North Florida, among other places.
Last, but not least important, is the fact that Rod was a founding member of the Sunny Beacher's, a group of friends which had the sole, but very important purpose, of enjoying beers together as they watched the sun set. Rod's many friends will miss him but will continue enjoy a beer with him as the sun fades below the horizon.
Dad (Rod) was always there for his family. He was a constant at teaching some of life's basic principles. He allowed us to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes, offered advice (but only when we asked for it) offered his help anytime we needed it (but we needed to be willing to help ourselves) to live within our means and to give of yourself, lend a hand, volunteer.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Bryce Roberts and daughter, Cynthia Zemzicki. Rod is survived by his sons, Shayne Roberts of Sarasota, FL, Quinn Roberts and his wife Carey of St. Augustine, FL; daughters, Gail Faso and her husband Steve of Salida, CA, Terry Platt and her husband Curt of Sarasota, FL, Linda Peters and her husband Doug of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Nathan, Abbey and Jack Roberts, Christopher Gillogly, Madison Peters and Curtis Plapp; and sister, Mona Gadwah of Torrington, CT. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in his name to Hospice at http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019