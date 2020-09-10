Houck, Rodney T.

Jul 21, 1933 - Sep 4, 2020

Rod Houck of Sarasota, FL passed away September 4, 2020. Rod was born July 21, 1933 in Ashland, Kentucky. Rod is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Lanie, their three children Brent (Jeri Lynn) Houck of Palm Harbor, FL, Holly (Robert) Boden of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Jon Houck of Punta Gorda, FL. and brother Don (Donna) Houck of Rock Hill, SC. He was a loving Papaw to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Rod spent his entire working career as an employee of the National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation in various management positions primarily in Ohio. In 1988 he was promoted to District Manager with NCR and relocated to Sarasota. He served in the Korean War. Rod's hobbies included tennis, fishing, golf, softball and renovation of classic cars. He was an avid fan of many sport teams but his favorite team will always be The Ohio State Buckeyes.He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather that will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



