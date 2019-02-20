Home

Roger Piatt
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
Roger Allan Piatt
Piatt, Roger Allan
Aug. 6,1945 - Feb. 18, 2019
Roger Allan Piatt of Sarasota, Florida died Monday, February 18, 2019 in his home. He was born in New London, Connecticut to Raleigh E. Sr. and Gladys M Piatt. He served in the US Navy and was a Letter Carrier for over 30 years on Siesta Key. He had a servant heart and was a founding member and very involved parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Roger was a loving husband and father, and very devoted to his family. His wife, Frances Mayhew Piatt and he were in their 50th year of marriage. He is survived by his Children: Diane (Gerard) Manthey, Karen (Americo) Menendez, Eric (Lauren) Piatt, Jennifer (David) Johnson, Michael Piatt and (Courtney Peterson). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Mary Piatt. Roger is also survived by 16 Grandchildren: Myriah and Nathan Manthey; Americo, Teresa, Paul, Emily and Sarah Menendez; Collin Toale, Cody, Kai, Blaise, and Dax Piatt; Christopher, Samantha and Tyler Johnson; and Jayma Piatt. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas More Church youth group or .
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with a Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated 9:30 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
