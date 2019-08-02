|
|
Ellis, Roger
April 12, 1931 - July 31, 2019
Roger Ellis, 88, of Venice passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born April 12, 1931 in Milton, New Hampshire to Lloyd and Eleanor Ellis. Roger was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a pipe fitter at shop 99 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire. Roger was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Betty Gerry Ellis and grandson Jason. He is survived by his four children Timothy Ellis of Bremerton, WA, Marsha Ellis Murphy of Rochester, NH, Laurie Ellis Foss and Tammy Ellis of Venice, FL, six grandchildren Alan Baker and Heath Ellis of Rochester, NH, Jaime Ellis Gordon of North Port, FL, Christopher White and Brianna Foss of Venice, FL, Benjamin Foss of Conshohocker, PA and five great grandchildren Elijah, Kaelyn, Khloe and Bryson Gordon of North Port, FL and Riley Ellis of Rochester, NH. Services will be held later at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019