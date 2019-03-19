Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. "Corky" Rowland Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger L. "Corky" Rowland Sr. Obituary
Rowland, Sr. , Roger L. "Corky"
Dec 15, 1946 - Mar 17, 2019
Roger L. "Corky" Rowland, Sr. 72, of Venice, Fl formerly of Beavercreek, Oh passed away March 17, 2019. Roger was born December 15, 1946 in Dayton, OH the son of the late Charles Preston and Mary Kathryn (Emrick) Rowland. Roger is survived by his wife Patricia of 41 years, two sons Roger, Jr. and Charles Preston Rowland; daughters Cheri Cramer and Sheila Lee; sister Karen Morgan and sister in law Pat Rowland; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his brother John. A visitation will be held for Roger on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 am til 1:00 pm at the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, Fl with a service beginning at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roger's name to , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tn 38148-0142.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now