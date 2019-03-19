|
|
Rowland, Sr. , Roger L. "Corky"
Dec 15, 1946 - Mar 17, 2019
Roger L. "Corky" Rowland, Sr. 72, of Venice, Fl formerly of Beavercreek, Oh passed away March 17, 2019. Roger was born December 15, 1946 in Dayton, OH the son of the late Charles Preston and Mary Kathryn (Emrick) Rowland. Roger is survived by his wife Patricia of 41 years, two sons Roger, Jr. and Charles Preston Rowland; daughters Cheri Cramer and Sheila Lee; sister Karen Morgan and sister in law Pat Rowland; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his brother John. A visitation will be held for Roger on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 am til 1:00 pm at the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, Fl with a service beginning at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roger's name to , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tn 38148-0142.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019