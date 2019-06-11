|
Wall, Roger Leroy
May 24, 1931 - Feb 28, 2019
Roger Leroy Wall of Sarasota, FL passed away on February 28, 2019. Roger was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He lived an amazing life that he was blessed to share with his wife of 65 years, Joan Chapman Wall. He is also survived by their sons David (Susan) and Brian (Jill) and his sister Dorothy Mae Taake of Ft. Smith, AR. Grandfather to Tim Wall (Alli), Stephanie Boddie (Terry), Michael Wall (Genevieve), Alex Wall, Matthew Wall, Elizabeth Wall and Benjamin Wall. Great-Grandfather to Owen Wall and Emily Boddie and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church, 104 South Pineapple Ave in Sarasota on Saturday June 22 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
