Reid, Roger
Mar 29, 1934 - Mar 2, 2019
Roger Alan Reid passed away March 2, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Roger was born in South Bend, Indiana on March 29, 1934. He earned his MBA from Indiana University and was an Army veteran. He was a lifelong singer and dog lover.
Survivors include beloved wife Therese and children Jessica Read (Russell) and Jamey Reid. Stepchildren include Janice Monsen (Paul), Linda Cleary, Teriann Koehler(Jeff) and Joe Cleary (Missy). Roger was the proud grandfather of Ian, Billie, JD, Kristen, Kyle, Kevin, Kelliann, Julienne, Cameron, Tyler, and Carter. He was predeceased by his first wife, Sara and his granddaughter, Adrienne.
Roger's kind and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Haven, 4405 Desoto Rd, Sarasota, FL 34235 in his name.
Services will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, FL on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019