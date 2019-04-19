|
|
Young, Rogers
Mar 10, 1944 - Apr 5, 2019
On April 5th 2019, Rogers Young Jr, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 75 in Osprey, Fl.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on March 10th, 1944 to Rogers Sr. and Eleanor (Johnston) Young. He studied Social Work at Ferrum University, and had a life long career in the jewelry industry. A lover of art and music, enjoyed string instruments, was in a band called The East Virginians in college, and continued to write music, lyrics and poetry throughout his life. He retired to Sarasota to enjoy the Florida nature and wildlife. He was a father of one son and four daughters and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Maria Young, his son Michael and daughters Amanda, Allison, Ashley and Lauren Young as well as eleven grandchildren. Services will be held on April 26th at 1:00 pm, Church of the Incarnation 2901 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019