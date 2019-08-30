|
Baldin , Roland G.
Feb. 23, 1942 - Aug. 27, 2019
Roland was raised on an idyllic farm in Venice, Italy, by his loving mother and grandparents. He was active, mischievous and curious from the start.
At a young age, he left home for adventure, and found success in hotel service, first in Europe, then in Bermuda and the U.S., where he settled in 1969. Having learned the value of an education through travel, he earned his BS in business administration and hotel and restaurant management after studies at the Northern Virginia Community College and Cornell University.
Roland had passion for animals and nature, art, literature, and gourmet food. He competed successfully in tennis tournaments, and enjoyed swimming and hiking, as well. In 2007, he retired to Sarasota, Fl., where he swam a mile each day, and enjoyed sunshine, fresh air, beautiful sunsets, and the company of dear friends.
Always outspoken and opinionated, Roland was glad to bend an ear in any one of five languages he had learned during his lifetime.
He is survived by his beloved cousin, Sandra (Baldin) Belliato and her brother (Giuliano), husband (Gino), and children, Francesco, Maria and Lucia, all of Venice, Italy. His ashes will be returned to Italy and interred beside his mother and grandparents at the Cemetery of Gambarare. A memorial will be held in Sarasota, pending response from local friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019