Bostrom, Rolf D
March 11, 1954 - July 12, 2019
Rolf Douglas Bostrom, born on March 11, 1954 in Ludington, Michigan, to Jeannine Hartung Bostrom and the late Eugene B. Bostrom, went to be with his Lord on July 12, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at Tidewell Hospice.
Rolf was the loving husband of Kathryn Oliver Bostrom for 45 years. He is survived by his son, Richard Douglas; daughters, Christina Lynn and Lynda Kathryn; brothers, Eric B Bostrom, Marc D Bostrom, and Laurence C Bostrom; and sister, Meredith L Crooks and his mother Jeannine.
Rolf's family moved to Sarasota from Michigan in 1966. Rolf graduated from Riverview High School in 1972 where he met Kathy and played french horn in the Kiltie Band.
In 1975, Rolf and his brothers Eric and Marc founded Bostrom & Associates, Inc. The brothers built homes throughout the greater Sarasota area for 20 years, with the majority of their home designs in Bent Tree, Centergate, and Lake Sarasota. In the 2000's, Rolf and his brother Eric were contracted and later hired by Pruett Builders after recognizing their expertise in trim carpentry.
Since childhood, Rolf was always passionate about aviation. Because of his draftsmanship and expert attention to detail, he was invited to join a team from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum to work on the restoration of the Wright Brothers Flyer in 1985. As technicians disassembled the Flyer, Rolf measured each part and made corrections to the existing plans drafted by another institution. Rolf's draft is now in the National Archives.
Rolf served as secretary of Chapter 180 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for over 20 years, where he made lifelong friends through a shared passion for aviation. He worked for 3 years to build a Kitfox Model IV and took flight in his own aircraft 1993. Many years of flying with family and friends followed.
When his children caught the BMX bug in the early 90's, he and Kathy volunteered at Sarasota BMX. He was usually found in the announcing tower, but was involved with many behind-the-scenes activities; he coached the Sarasota Schwinn and later Gulf Coast Racing teams, he photographed riders both on and off the track, he was the webmaster of Floridabmx.com, and was always willing to help out with encouraging words and elbow grease. Watching riders grow from kids to young adults was a great joy and point of pride for a man many saw as a mentor.
Rolf enjoyed life to the fullest, and pursued his interests with curiosity and infectious enthusiasm. In sharing their memories of Rolf, friends and family have described him as kind-hearted, positive, generous, loving, with an unforgettable smile. He will be greatly missed, but he left us so many gifts that live on.
All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held on August 17 at 1pm at Temple Baptist Church, 4311 Wilkinson Road in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Rolf's name to Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019