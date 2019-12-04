Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Southgate Community Center
3145 Southgate Circle
King, Rolland
November 3, 2019
Rolland L. King, 98, passed away Sunday, November 3rd. He will be missed greatly by his friends and loving family. Rolland's legacy includes 6 children, 14 grand children and 11 great grand children. He developed the Southgate Community as well as many other communities throughout South West Florida and today over 10, 000 homes are in communities he developed. A celebration of life is being held at the Southgate Community Center at 3145 Southgate Circle for friends and family on December 14th at 4pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
