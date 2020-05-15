Washer, Rolland
Sep 24, 1939 - May 11, 2020
Rolland "Ron" Washer, 80, of Nokomis passed away May 11, 2020 in Venice.
He was born September 24, 1939 in Fulton NY to the late Edward and Marian Washer. Ron was of the Christian faith and attended Pennellville United Methodist Church in Pennellville NY as well as Community Covenant Church in Spanish Lakes. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Jane Harrison Blake Washer, daughters; Rebecca Blake-Miskell and husband Shaun and Maureen Blake-Cooper and husband Pat, grandchildren, Mary Miskell-Bellanger, Robert Harrison Miskell, Patrick Cooper Jr and Eric Cooper, one great grandchild, Michael Pierce Bellanger
In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Lee Washer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 19, 2020.