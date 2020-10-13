1/1
Rollie Vaughn
1932 - 2020
Vaughn, Rollie
Jul 9, 1932 - Oct 3, 2020
Roland (Rollie) Vaughn, Long time Fort Wayne and Sarasota Florida resident, died peacefully in Marquette Michigan on Sat. Oct. 3rd, 2020 after a short illness, at the age of 88.
Rollie was born on July 9, 1932 in Fort Wayne Indiana, to Ross & Dorothy (Grooms) Vaughn. Rollie is survived by his daughter Sandra (Donald) Scheiwe, of Kennesaw Georgia, sons Scott Vaughn of Rose Hill Kansas, Kent Vaughn (Mary Jo) of Gulliver Michigan, Wade Vaughn of Manitowoc Wisconsin & Jack Vaughn of Pewaukee Wisconsin and his dearest companion Genie Stickelman, of Sarasota Florida. He is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives Carol Jane Brueck, Married February 14, 1953 & Eleanor McCrudden, his Parents and sister LaVerne (Wayne) Green. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1950 and Purdue University after a stint in the US Army March 15, 1955 - March 12, 1957.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday October 18, 2020 1:00 pm at New Life Lutheran Church in Sarasota. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rollie's life.
Rollie was very active in all of his Lutheran churches over the years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Lutheran Church at 8010 Fruitville Rd. Sarasota, FL 34240.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
New Life Lutheran Church
