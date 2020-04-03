|
|
Gerrity, Romeyn Snyder
Mar 24, 1925 - Mar 25, 2020
Romeyn Snyder Gerrity was born on March 24, 1925 in Scranton, Pa. to Mary and Leo Snyder, and passed away on March 25, 2020 in Sarasota FL at the age of 95. She was the widow of Richard J. Gerrity.
Romeyn was the first female graduate of the University of Scranton, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. She received a master's of Integrated Science Education from the College of Saint Elizabeth. Romeyn taught school for 19 years in New Jersey and retired upon moving to Florida with her family, where they ultimately settled in Tampa.
Romeyn enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was passionate about volunteering in the community. She twice had the honor of serving as the president of the Ladies Golf Association of Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, where she was a member for over 35 years. Romeyn continued her passion for education by serving on the board of directors of the Morning Star School for over 20 years. She volunteered for many years delivering meals to the homebound with Wheels on Meals. She was a devoted member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, FL where she served on the Parish Pastoral Council and was Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, she was a former member of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Association of University Women, and University of South Florida Bulls Club.
Romeyn was devoted to her family and they to her. She leaves a legacy of faith, integrity, and service to others.
Romeyn was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Mary Russell and her parents. She is survived by her children, Maureen Boyd and husband Warren Tashnek, Richard J. Gerrity Jr. and wife Abby Gerrity, and Anne-Marie Ayers and husband John Ayers as well as grandchildren Brian Boyd and wife Karin Boyd, Howard Boyd and wife Julie Boyd, Ryan Gerrity, Sloane Gerrity, Lauren Ayers and Lindsay Ayers and great grandchildren Madeline Boyd, Patrick Boyd, Marian Boyd, Brooke Boyd, Olivia Boyd, Juliet Boyd and Caroline Boyd. She is also survived by her step-great-grandchildren, Dakotah and Frankie Benjamin, Luke Benjamin and Gabe Carreno, and Ailsa Currier and step great-great-grandchildren, Mabel and Hazel Benjamin. In addition, Romeyn is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
The family is most grateful to the caregivers at Sunnyside Village, Sarasota for the compassionate, loving, and cheerful care they provided to Romeyn.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and friends in the near future and will be announced in this publication.
For those wishing to honor Romeyn's memory, donations may be made to the Morning Star School Foundation 210 Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 or to Sunnyside Village Health Services Staff Fund 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020