Mays, Rommel
Jun. 18, 1954 - Mar. 16, 2020
Rommel May, 65, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm on Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00 pm on Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Inez Webb, Theresa King, Gwendolyn Mays, and Darlene Sloan; step-daughter, Frances Dillard.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020