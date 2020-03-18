Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Burial
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Rommel Mays


1954 - 2020
Rommel Mays Obituary
Mays, Rommel
Jun. 18, 1954 - Mar. 16, 2020
Rommel May, 65, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm on Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00 pm on Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Inez Webb, Theresa King, Gwendolyn Mays, and Darlene Sloan; step-daughter, Frances Dillard.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
