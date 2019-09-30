|
|
DeNunzio, Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony
Sept. 26, 2019
Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony DeNunzio, age 80, of Sarasota, passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2019. Ron lived most of his life in Pittsburgh and Chicago, working as a computer consultant. He also served his country honorably in the Korean War. When he wasn't bike riding or meeting the guys for coffee, he was with his long-term partner Patricia whom he adored. He went above and beyond for everyone who touched his life, and those who knew Ron knew he loved his family with all his being. He is survived by Lisa (Steve) DeNunzio-Devivo and Chris DeNunzio, his children; as well as Jennifer, Stephanie, Cameron, Kelly, Michaela, and Nick, his grandchildren and great-grandson. He is also survived by his beloved sister Barb and sister-in-law Jane (Vick), as well as his many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home on 40 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019