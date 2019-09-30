Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald DeNunzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Anthony "Ronnie" DeNunzio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Anthony "Ronnie" DeNunzio Obituary
DeNunzio, Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony
Sept. 26, 2019
Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony DeNunzio, age 80, of Sarasota, passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2019. Ron lived most of his life in Pittsburgh and Chicago, working as a computer consultant. He also served his country honorably in the Korean War. When he wasn't bike riding or meeting the guys for coffee, he was with his long-term partner Patricia whom he adored. He went above and beyond for everyone who touched his life, and those who knew Ron knew he loved his family with all his being. He is survived by Lisa (Steve) DeNunzio-Devivo and Chris DeNunzio, his children; as well as Jennifer, Stephanie, Cameron, Kelly, Michaela, and Nick, his grandchildren and great-grandson. He is also survived by his beloved sister Barb and sister-in-law Jane (Vick), as well as his many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home on 40 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now