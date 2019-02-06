|
|
|
Burks, Jr., Ronald
Dec 23, 1972 - Jan 29, 2019
Ronald Burks, Jr., 46, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jan 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Community Outreach Word Of Deliverence, Inc., 650 27th Street E. Bradenton, Fl. 34208. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More