1927 - 2019
Ronald Cohen Obituary
Cohen, Ronald
Nov 4, 1927 - June 5, 2019
Ronald L. Cohen, 91, of Sarasota,Fla., died at home on Wednesday, June 5. Ron was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Short Hills, NJ for many years as well as Dallas,TX and was a long time summer resident of Southwest Harbor, ME. He was a past owner of Star Uniform Company of Fort Worth and a past president of the Institute of Industrial Launderers. He is predeceased by his daughter Debra and brother William. Survived by his sons Thomas (Jill) and Daniel (Marta), granddaughter Madeline, and grandsons Alec and Jack.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019
