Potts, Ronald David
Oct 25, 1952 - May 29, 2019
Ron Potts was a man that was loved by so many. He touched and impacted so many lives. Ron was a beloved father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He went peacefully after a battle to cancer surrounded by his loved ones and now rests as a guardian angel to his grandchildren and all those he left too soon. He is survived by his two sons, Sean Potts and Ryan Potts, his daughter-in-law Arianna Potts, his two grandchildren Milana and Davyn Potts. He leaves behind his loving ex-wife Geri-Lyn Potts along with extended Sabattini family, his sister Linda Sue Rodgers, his brothers Douglas and Craig Potts, Robert Edwards, and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind all of his friends that became family at Cox Chevrolet.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2019
