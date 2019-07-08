|
|
Maltby, Ronald Gary
Dec. 29, 1946 - June 30, 2019
Ronald G. Maltby of Sarasota, FL passed away June 30, 2019. He was born December 29, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved to Sarasota in 1958. He graduated from Riverview High School in 1964 and enlisted in the Army at the height of the Vietnam War. He did his basic training in Fort Knox, KY where he was trained to be an optician. He spent the remainder of his time in the military at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Co making eyeglasses for the military. He mustered out in 1969 and returned to Sarasota where he worked for Fred Soto Opticians in Venice until he bought the store and started The Optical Works in 1984 through his retirement. He went back to work for a period of time working as an optician at Sam's Club in Sarasota.
He is survived by his wife Ella Jean of 48 years. Also surviving are his daughters Kelly (Eric) Metz, Michelle (John) Fotos, and Mary Santos. His grandchildren Brandon, Joseph, Brianna, Roza, Branson and expecting a new great grandchild early next year. His brother, Ralph "Ace" (Donna) and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 9, 2019 at 11:00 at Robert Toale & Sons - Wiegand Chapel 7454 S.Tamiami Trail Sarasota. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019