Ronald Gordon Rushing
1947 - 2020
Rushing, Ronald Gordon
Aug 11, 1947 - Oct 25, 2020
Ronald Gordon Rushing, born August 11, 1947 passed away October 25, 2020. He was born and raised in Sarasota, FL, where he lived and worked all his life.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Estelle; son Ronald (Jenny); grandson Ronnie; his great-granddaughter Caitlynn; and sister Sylvia Davis (Barbara Smith).
Ron enjoyed racing, stock cars, drag racing, spending time with family and friends. Ron always called things as he saw them, had faith in your handshake, showed him loyalty and his to you, stood by his word, and yours. He was in the automotive business for 47 years plus. He still has fond memories of horses and trail rides with his sister and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
