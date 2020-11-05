Grodevant, Ronald
Apr 16, 1937 - Oct 14, 2020
Ron was born in Jamestown, NY where he graduated from Jamestown High School in 1955. He enlisted and was an Airman Third Class in the Air Force from 1957-1963 where he was trained as a Weapons Mechanic while stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada and was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.
After his honorary discharge in 1963, he continued his studies and received an Associates degree from Jamestown Community College in 1962 and a Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York - Harpur College in 1967.
Ron worked as a salesman for IBM where he received numerous accolades and awards, including at least 18 years in the Hundred Percent Club, an honor given to salespeople who exceed their annual sales quotas. He retired from IBM after over 25 years. He then worked as a real estate agent and an Associate Vice President and PC Trainer for Wheat First Union, from which he retired in 2002.
Ron loved dancing, socializing, aviation, boating, motorcycling, golf, R/C Airplanes, travel, and having the newest gadgets. He was an excellent friend and father, who made it a point to keep in touch with people from his past.
Ron is preceded in death by parents, Magdalen (Donald) Phillips-Simmes and Richard (Ruth) Grodevant and survived by his children; Valaree (Michael) Weymouth of Garner, NC, Troy Grodevant of Fairfield, PA, and Marcia Meighan of Mechanicsville, VA as well as his sister Joan (Richard) Erickson of Garner, NC, his brother, Scott Grodevant of Avon, NY, as well as 8 grandchildren.
His remains will be buried beside his mother at Holy Cross Cemetery in Jamestown, NY and a veteran's marker will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery.
