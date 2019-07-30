|
Gschiel, Ronald
June 25, 1939 - July 23, 2019
Ronald F. Gschiel, of Venice, died on July 23, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, he was an Army veteran and a graduate of Northwestern University with a career in finance in the hotel industry. In 2001, he retired with his wife of 44 years, Barbara, to Florida. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf, riding his bicycle, sunsets on the beach, and traveling. Throughout his life, Ron loved the outdoors, taking his four daughters on camping trips across the country, skiing in the west, and hiking in the woods. He is survived by his wife and daughters Kimberly Bakos, Rebecca Cole, Jennilynn Hawn, and Beth Clutterbuck; his six grandchildren; and great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019