Basescu, Ronald Hubert
March 24,1929 - July 16, 2019
Ron Basescu of Sarasota was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended UNC-Chapel Hill on a swimming scholarship graduating in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving honorably until 1954. Beginning in 1960, Ron turned his food service experience in NYC into 20-year career operating restaurants in Boulder, CO. Ron settled in Sarasota in 1981 and launched a successful commercial real estate brokerage with Restaurant Properties Inc. He quickly became a respected member of the community and served on the Board of Directors of the Sarasota-Manatee Restaurant Association.
A beloved father and husband, he was predeceased by his accomplished son and daughter, Dale Basescu and Valerie Basescu Kiadeh. He is survived and forever missed by his wife, Sandra Basescu, and step-children, Susan and Rich (Kristin). He will always be remembered by his six grandchildren Arash (Andrea), Sharzad (Michael), Shireen, Tatum, Destiny, Fox; and great-grandchildren Idris, Cyrus, and Shayla.
Family and friends of Ronald Basescu are invited to a memorial service on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2-4pm at Your Traditions Funeral Chapel, 2118 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 18 to July 21, 2019