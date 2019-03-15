Home

Ronald James Martin


Martin, Ronald James
Nov 16, 1942 - Mar 11, 2019
Ronald Martin, 76, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. The viewing services will be held from 10am to 1pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at National Cremation & Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Ron was born in Waterbury, CT in November 16, 1942. He graduated from Crosby High School. Ron was married to Jane Martin on November 7, 1964. They were married for 55 years.
Ron enjoyed golf, pub crawl, pickle ball, and bowling. He was a member of the Moose Club.
Ron is survived by his wife Jane, sons John and Robert, and grandchildren Ben, Lauren, Sarah, Caleb, Corey, Rachel, Allison, Elijah, Emma, and Johnny.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Enos and Doris Martin, brother Wayne, sister Barbara, and brother Chuck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Peridia Men's Golf Association, 4950 Peridia Blvd E, Bradenton, FL 34203.
The family of Ron Martin wishes to thank Manatee EMS and Manatee Hospital emergency room staff.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
