1/
Ronald Kurlander
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurlander, Ronald
Oct 12, 1936 - Jul 23, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Kurlander, 83, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of The Bronx, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Tidwell Hospice House in Sarasota. Born on October 12, 1936 to the proud parents of Isadore & Celia (Kulback) Kurlander, Ron was a retired pharmacist with Eckerd Drugs, now CVS. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in New York and went on to the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy. He started his career as a Pharmacist in Miami, FL, then moved to Sarasota FL, where he formed a partnership with Ralph Hedges and together they owned and ran Hedges Pharmacies. From there, he enjoyed a long successful career as a pharmacist. He was also a former youth coach for both baseball and football in Sarasota. He was also an inaugural season tickets holder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proudly attended games up until 2015. Ron was also a former member of the Manatee Players and he loved to perform.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Judy L. Kurlander of Sarasota; his son, Bob Kurlander of Tucson, AZ; his three step-children: Ted (Colleen) Storms, Allen Storms and Karen (Simon Hewitt) Storms; his three grandchildren: Shannon Kurlander, Robert (Felicity) Storms and Bailey Hewitt and along with numerous friends and associates.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to the Tidwell Hospice House @ www.tidwellhospice.com or the Humane Society of Sarasota @ www.hssc.org. Online condolences can offered at www.palmsmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
9413714962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved