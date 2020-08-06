Kurlander, Ronald
Oct 12, 1936 - Jul 23, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Kurlander, 83, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of The Bronx, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Tidwell Hospice House in Sarasota. Born on October 12, 1936 to the proud parents of Isadore & Celia (Kulback) Kurlander, Ron was a retired pharmacist with Eckerd Drugs, now CVS. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in New York and went on to the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy. He started his career as a Pharmacist in Miami, FL, then moved to Sarasota FL, where he formed a partnership with Ralph Hedges and together they owned and ran Hedges Pharmacies. From there, he enjoyed a long successful career as a pharmacist. He was also a former youth coach for both baseball and football in Sarasota. He was also an inaugural season tickets holder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proudly attended games up until 2015. Ron was also a former member of the Manatee Players and he loved to perform.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Judy L. Kurlander of Sarasota; his son, Bob Kurlander of Tucson, AZ; his three step-children: Ted (Colleen) Storms, Allen Storms and Karen (Simon Hewitt) Storms; his three grandchildren: Shannon Kurlander, Robert (Felicity) Storms and Bailey Hewitt and along with numerous friends and associates.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to the Tidwell Hospice House @ www.tidwellhospice.com
or the Humane Society of Sarasota @ www.hssc.org
. Online condolences can offered at www.palmsmemorial.com