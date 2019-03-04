|
|
Yoder, Ronald L.
June 20, 1948 - Feb. 28, 2019
Ronald L. Yoder, 70, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Middlebury, IN, died on Feb. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on March 7, 2019, at Sarasota Community Church, Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on March 7, 2019 with ice cream social to follow the service at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232 . Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34232. Condolences may be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019