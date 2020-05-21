McKinney, Ronald

Oct 24, 1939 - May 17, 2020

Ronald Arthur "Ron" McKinney, age 81, passed away in Purcellville, Virginia, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after an 8-year battle fighting the degenerative neurological impacts of a carotid artery stroke. Ron was born in Michigan on October 24, 1939 to Earl and Pauleen McKinney; and, following a period of service in the U.S. Navy, he ultimately made his home in Bradenton, Florida, where he founded and operated a small business and resided for the majority of his lifetime with his beloved wife, Rose Marie (who he tragically lost to colon cancer in 1994). Ron is survived by their two extraordinary children: son and decorated Army veteran, Lucas McKinney (and his wife, Amy); and, daughter and dedicated medical health professional, Ronda Guarascio (and her husband, Joe), as well as: grandchildren: Cody, Logan, Tyler, Kyle (and his wife, Samantha), and Harley (and his partner, Alyssa). Ron is also survived by one great-grandchild: Layla; and, his loving sisters: Merribel Ramsey; Beatrice McKinney; Geraldine "Bunny" Dart; and, Sheila Blaker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie; and, his youngest sister, Charlene "Penny" Richards. At Ron's request, no memorial services will be held; however, family, friends, and others whose lives Ron touched are invited to send condolences or fond memories to: ronmckinneymemorial@gmail.com or 13420 Harpers Ferry Road, Purcellville, VA 20132.





