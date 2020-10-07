McGee, (Lt. Col., U.S. Army Ret.), Ronald R.

Jul 5, 1932 - Oct 2, 2020

Ronald R. McGee, Lt. Col., U.S. Army, Ret., of Sarasota, Florida died

October 1st, 2020. He was born August 10, 1932 in Woonsocket, R.I., the eldest son of Raymond J. and Marguerite (Gerlache) McGee. He graduated from LaSalle High School, Providence, R.I. in 1950 and attended Providence College from 1951-1955, graduating with a B.A. degree in Business Administration. As a member of the college's R.O.T.C. program, upon graduation, he ranked second in a field of 750 cadets and was offered a regular Army commission. He entered the Army in June 1955 where he served until his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in June 1976. He served in various posts in the U.S. and Europe and Vietnam. Serving all of 1968 in Vietnam, he arrived there three weeks before the TET offensive and participated in five major campaigns in that conflict. While on reconnaissance missions during the TET Offensive, he was shot down on two occasions in Laos and Cambodia. Among his commendations are the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam, the Legion of Merit, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry, several Army Commendation Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal and several others. His final Army assignment was as the Army's first Administrative Project Manager for the consolidation of the military's multi-billion dollar automated pay and personnel systems. While in the Army, he obtained a Masters Degree in Business from Indiana State University. Upon retirement from the Service, he became the Director of Computer Operations for the Child Support Division of the State of Indiana. In that capacity he designed one of the first automated Child Support Enforcement systems in the U.S. This system allowed the State to track down absent parents and deliver them to Court, allowing for the establishment of new Court orders for support of their children or to enforce existing Court orders. This system design model was lauded by federal officials as the most comprehensive Child Support Enforcement system in the U.S. at the time. In July 1977 he was recruited by a Sarasota Computer Software Company as Director of Marketing. After six months in that position, he was promoted to Vice-President of all Medial, Educational, Government and Credit Card software activities. In this capacity, he established offices throughout the United States and select locations overseas to provide those services to clients.

In 1981 he established his own business, RM Associates, and specialized in assisting states and other large government jurisdictions to implement federally required Automated Child Support Enforcement Systems. He provided such direction and support to the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Utah, Indiana, Florida, Virginia and South Carolina as well as to Puerto Rico, Los Angeles County and the District of Columbia. He retired from this business in September 2002, although he continued to serve as a consultant to some jurisdictions for additional assistance in implementing their systems. Although a resident of Sarasota since 1977, he and his wife Susan enjoyed spending the past twenty summers in the Flathead Valley area of Montana. He was an avid and accomplished golfer and was the winner of many club and course championships. During his golfing career, he also achieved six hole-in-one awards at various courses throughout the country. He was also a gifted painter and potter. He built and designed pottery with his own wheel and kiln. He specialized in creating large clay pieces that he either kept or gave to relatives and friends. Ron was a friend to all who knew him with a personality that often seemed larger than life. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Susan (Morris) McGee, his daughter Karen A. Ettefagh (Keivan), and sons Kevin M. McGee of Martinsburg, W.VA., Patrick Kelly McGee and Ryan A. McGee of Sarasota, and Colin C. McGee of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and brothers Paul G. McGee of MA., and James E. McGee of The Villages, FL as well as a niece and five nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife, Dorothy (Maguire) McGee, his son Michael J. McGee, his sister Jacqueline M. McGee and a grandson, Thomas McGee.

Burial will be in the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery with a private service. Any donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.





