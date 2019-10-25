|
|
Nahrwold, Ronald W.
Dec 9, 1931 - Oct 11, 2019
Ronald W. Nahrwold, a retired Air Force veteran of 20 years passed away peacefully with his beloved wife of 55 years by his side on October 11th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Nahrwold; son Michael Nahrwold; daughters, Kym Hook, Elaine Nahrwold and Rhonda Bourg and by grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is predeceased in death by his sons Richard Nahrwold and Eric Nahrwold and daughter Penny Waterman.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019