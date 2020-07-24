1/1
Ronald Ward
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward, Ronald
Sep 7, 1935 - Jul 22, 2020
The seas of heaven have gained a new captain. On Wednesday July 22, 2020 Ronald Allen Ward passed away at the age of 84.
Ron was born in Montreal Canada on September 7th, 1935. He earned his engineering degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada.
Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father and Popsie. He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret, to whom he was married for 61 years, his daughters, Margo (Steve) Henke and Christine(Rick) Haase, granddaughters Adele and Celine Henke, Frances and Cleo Haase.
Ron had a passion for travel, as most of professional life was spent traveling the world with his wife, and in his role as an executive at Rosemount Inc. He could otherwise be found spending time on the water; he loved sailing the lakes in Minnesota, or after retiring in Sarasota, motoring the Gulf of Mexico. He was an active board member at the Sarasota Yacht Club, and completed the revered Great Loop.
Ron is remembered by his family as determined, passionate and courageous in every aspect of his life, never settling for anything less than he deserved. He has managed to pass this legacy onto his two daughters and four granddaughters, whom he constantly reminded could do anything they set their minds to. His life was truly exceptional, and he will be sorely missed by all.
Honoring Popsie's wishes, a private family memorial will be held in British Columbia in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Catherine LeNeveu
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved