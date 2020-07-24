Ward, Ronald

Sep 7, 1935 - Jul 22, 2020

The seas of heaven have gained a new captain. On Wednesday July 22, 2020 Ronald Allen Ward passed away at the age of 84.

Ron was born in Montreal Canada on September 7th, 1935. He earned his engineering degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada.

Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father and Popsie. He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret, to whom he was married for 61 years, his daughters, Margo (Steve) Henke and Christine(Rick) Haase, granddaughters Adele and Celine Henke, Frances and Cleo Haase.

Ron had a passion for travel, as most of professional life was spent traveling the world with his wife, and in his role as an executive at Rosemount Inc. He could otherwise be found spending time on the water; he loved sailing the lakes in Minnesota, or after retiring in Sarasota, motoring the Gulf of Mexico. He was an active board member at the Sarasota Yacht Club, and completed the revered Great Loop.

Ron is remembered by his family as determined, passionate and courageous in every aspect of his life, never settling for anything less than he deserved. He has managed to pass this legacy onto his two daughters and four granddaughters, whom he constantly reminded could do anything they set their minds to. His life was truly exceptional, and he will be sorely missed by all.

Honoring Popsie's wishes, a private family memorial will be held in British Columbia in 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store