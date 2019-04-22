|
Weismehl, Ronald
May 19, 1939 - April 18, 2019
Ronald (Ron) Weismehl was the loving husband and best friend of Sonia (nee Steinberg). Inspiring and loving father of Ilene Weismehl (Elie Bienenstock) and Daniel Weismehl (Nastja Säde Rönkkö). Grandfather of Ida, whom he adored with all his heart. Brother of Richard Weismehl (Karen) and Phil Weismehl (Nicky). He was founder and CEO of the Council for Jewish Elderly, in Chicago, IL, for over thirty years. He was a pioneer of assisted living and a leader in many professional organizations. Ron was woodcarver and artist. His family, friends, and colleagues will miss him terribly. For additional information call Hebrew Memorial Funeral Service in Sarasota, 941-955-1075.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019