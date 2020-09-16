Eskew, Ronald
"Ronnie"
Jun 24, 1985 - Sep 13, 2020
Ronald (Ronnie) Richard Eskew, 35, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sunday Sep. 13, 2020. Ronnie was born in Sarasota on June 24, 1985.
Ronnie graduated fm Manatee Tech. with honors as an Electrician & was working on becoming a Master Electrician. He worked for Inner Light Electric Inc.
Ronnie is survived by his parents; Holly & Kevin Eskew, his brother, Ryan, his paternal grandmother, Roz Eskew of Sarasota, several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. He was a light to so many and will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30am, on Sep. 19th at the grounds of Old Miakka United Methodist Church, under the trees. His final arrangements are being handled by National Cremation & Burial Society. Please visit, https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/sarasota-fl/ronald-eskew-9358701
, to share your memories of Ronnie.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Margwine Organization, Inc., at, margwine.org
.